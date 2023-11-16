When Calls the Heart season 11 premiere date hopes post-filming

As many of you out there may know at this point, filming for When Calls the Heart season 11 has officially wrapped up! What this means is that it is now up to the folks over at Hallmark Channel to schedule it, and also for the editors and post-production people behind the scenes to do some of their magic.

Now, we do recognize that we are going to be waiting for at least a couple of months, if not longer, to see the show back — but we do really think that the cable channel has more to think about this year than in the past. After all, in 2023 there were a lot of other shows that were on the roster, including Ride as well as The Way Home. However, things are not as far along when it comes to other shows this time around, and that could open the door when it comes to a season 11 premiere date for the Erin Krakow series.

So, for now, season 11 has a chance to come earlier, and we do think that there’s at least a chance that the show could be back when it comes around to March or April. For the time being, one of these months is almost a best-case scenario. The best of the best would be seeing the show return to January or February, but is that too much of a pipe dream?

For the time being, the most important thing here is that there are a lot of options for the network behind the scenes. All we know is that with the ratings of When Calls the Heart being what they are at the moment, doesn’t it make at least some sense for the network to prioritize it? Not only would we do this, but we would use it for a launching pad for as many other things as possible.

Now, we have nothing left to do but to sit back and see exactly where things unfold. Here’s to hoping for something good…

