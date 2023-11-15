9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date delayed … until when?

For everyone out there who is excited to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 over on Fox, we do have some news that could be quite distressing.

After all, what are we looking at here? Well, let’s just put it in rather simple terms. According to a new report from Deadline, the Rob Lowe led series is going to be on hold until we get around to the fall of 2024, with the reason being tied to the lengthy SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. This allows the writers, producers, and cast to have more time to prepare these episodes — and, reportedly, there are going to be twelve of them for when the show does come back.

While it may make sense for the network to do this on some level, we also do have to wonder how much of this is a mistake. After all, they could have desperately needed this to bolster their lineup early next year. With the original 9-1-1 moving over to ABC, they don’t have as many scripted hits on their schedule. That’s especially the case when it comes to long-running shows. You really just have to hope here that, in the end, you are going to have a chance to see viewers come back, mostly because we know it can be pretty tough to recover from especially long breaks in the action.

As for the flagship show, there is still not an official premiere date at the moment. Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see back when we get around to February, give or take, but patience has to be exercised here. Even once filming is underway, there is always a chance that the powers-that-be could make some decisions no one sees coming.

