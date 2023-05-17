9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale: Is Carlos’ dad Gabriel dead?

Wasn’t the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale supposed to be a happy occasion? Why did the writers have Gabriel getting shot? Well, this is exactly what happened as we closed in on the end of the first part of the two-hour event … and our jaws were on the ground.

After all, Gabriel was on the phone, talking about the upcoming wedding with TK and Carlos, when he found a bullet shot straight into his chest. Judging from the way in which this happened, it felt almost impossible to assume that he was going to be okay. (Remember that even before this, the show was kicking us right in the feels with everything going on with Judd’s son Wyatt.)

Of course, we figured that medical attention would be rushed his way immediately. It just didn’t matter, and that brought us to the devastating truth that Gabriel was actually dead. The producers killed Carlos’ dad, in the same finale that was going to bring us the wedding. Why in the world do that, and so soon to the other event? It’s a hard thing to digest, mostly because Carlos and TK have gone through so much. Why put this painful moment here at this point?

We recognized that it happened, and there is nothing that we can do in order to change the story. However, we just can’t get over the shock that it happened, or the idea that there were so many other ways for this story to be told.

To think, even after this there was still another hour to go, and we knew there were some happy moments ahead. However, it was so much harder to focus on them!

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

