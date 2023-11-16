A Murder at the End of the World: Brit Marling on creating the hotel

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to A Murder at the End of the World, but isn’t the setting one of them? A good chunk of this series takes place in Iceland at a remote hotel. It is where a billionaire named Andy has done whatever he can in order to ensure that he can bring together some of the best minds from all over the world.

Now that we’ve said that, there are so many different creative challenges that came with putting together the show. The creative team worked for years to put together this project, and that included building up the world as well as the characters. This has been labeled as a seven-episode limited series and while we would love to see more, we also have to say that it’s possible that we aren’t going to get any more after the fact.

So what was one of the biggest challenges during the filming process? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with budgetary challenges. Here is some of what executive producer Brit Marling had to say in an interview with Variety:

“We can’t build the whole hotel, there’s no money for that … So we’ll build half, dress it for half the show, and then flip it in it’s dressing — it’s the other half of the hotel. There are ways we could pull off something dazzling, but at a fair rate.”

What Marling and the crew have achieved here is truly special. After all, remember that this hotel has also been constructed to be one of the most high-tech facilities out there! So far, we are happy to say that it all feels believable … and we are certainly curious to learn who is actually responsible for Bill’s death.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

