Is Bosch: Legacy new this week on Freevee? Season 3 hopes

Is Bosch: Legacy new this week over on Freevee? We certainly understand if you want a lot more of this show. After all, how can you not? Based on how this past episode concluded, we tend to think anticipation is high for so much more!

As for whether or not we’re going to get that, though … let’s just say that this is where some of the bad news down come into play a little bit. Last week was the epic season 2 finale for the drama, which really blew by in almost-record time. We still don’t quite understand the strategy of releasing four episodes all at once, especially when some things easily could have been spaced out more than they were.

If there is a big silver lining here, it is that we already know that a season 3 is coming! The renewal actually came out several months ago, long before season 2 premiered. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over, everyone can plan ahead for the future like never before. Our hope is that in the months ahead filming can kick off, and we’ll get answers to some of the big questions out there!

What is the biggest question?

Well, from our vantage point, it has to be whether or not Harry Bosch really put a hit out on Kurt Dockweiler, which was suggested at the conclusion of season 2 in that phone call from Preston Borders. Is this a manipulation? If nothing else, Maddie may start to have some serious trust issues with her father.

In typical Bosch: Legacy fashion, we certainly do that there will be new cases and plenty of action / drama to go along with all of this, but did you really think that they are going to give you all the goods right now? That’s not the sort of show this is!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

