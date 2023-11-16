Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6: Ben Song and Hannah kiss?

We had a feeling that Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 was going to be one of the most unique ones of the season — little did we know just how unique we would be talking about! This installment proved to not only be emotional and memorable, but also create a far more complicated future for Dr. Ben Song and the members of his team.

After all, let’s just put it like this: In order to stop Hannah Carson from accidentally letting a dangerous weapon loose into the world, Ben had to admit to being a time-traveler, and that he had spoken to her in New Mexico years before in a different body. While it may have seemed absurd to a lot of people, the conversations that they’d had across timelines were enough to make Hannah realize that it wasn’t so crazy! From there, the two were able to work together to save the day, and also further along Hannah’s career.

Then, at the end of the episode, the two kissed! Clearly they have a connection, and there was something romantic about how more so than anything about the future, all Hannah wanted to know from Ben was his real name. She understands his value to the timeline, and is confident she will see him again. We don’t think it is a coincidence that out of all the places Ziggy has sent Ben, he’s encountered the same woman twice. (Also, remember that Eliza Taylor is a series regular.)

Of course, we can’t even begin to try and describe the massive can of worms that Ben opens in this episode. While it feels like he can trust Hannah, revealing who he really is to someone in the past could create a ton of problems. That’s without mentioning the fact that he’s already created a butterfly effect helping her as much as he has. They could be setting up events to radically change in Ben’s present.

This is without even mentioning the obvious romantic messiness that now exists, given that Addison is with Tom, but we think she obviously still has feelings for Ben. Meanwhile, Ben thinks that Addison has moved on!

Also, isn’t it interesting that this episode ended without a leap?

What did you think about the crazy events of Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 on NBC?

