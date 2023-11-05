Quantum Leap season 2 episode 7: A long wait ahead?

As some of you may be aware already, you are going to be stuck waiting for a little while to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6. Now, we have a good sense that we’ll be waiting even longer for what lies after the fact.

Over the past few days, we’ve gotten a far better sense of what lies ahead here with the time-travel drama amidst a complicated November schedule. What better time than the present to map all of it out for you?

November 8 – Due to a Presidential Debate, the typical scripted programming of this show and Magnum PI will be off the air.

November 15 – Quantum Leap is back! This is when you will have an exciting episode, one that could feature a familiar face from a little bit earlier this season. Isn’t that something worth celebrating?

November 22 – Now, things get a little more complicated all over again. With this being the day before Thanksgiving, NBC clearly does not want to put themselves in a position where they hurt the ratings for the scripted shows by putting them on at a time when there is smaller viewership watching. With that in mind, here you are going to have a chance to see a pre-show for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside an special themed around SNL.

November 29 – Finally, this is when the Christmas at Rockefeller Center special is set to air. This is an annual tradition for the network the week after Thanksgiving, so it’s not that much of a surprise that we are seeing it here.

The earliest we’ll see the show back

Think Wednesday, December 6. There are nine episodes in total that were seemingly filmed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, so rest assured that there are a lot of stories you can still enjoy before we are off on some sort of a break.

