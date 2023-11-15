NCIS: Sydney series premiere ratings huge over at CBS

Just in case you needed a reminder that viewers are really missing the NCIS franchise, we got it courtesy of the NCIS: Sydney premiere ratings.

Overall, the Australian edition of the franchise (which was originally meant to be a Paramount+ exclusive) ended up generating 5.5 million viewers — making it easily the most-watched premiere of any show so far this year. This is the sort of performance that will make almost anyone out there thrilled behind the scenes, and it shows that any version of this show is going to generate some positive attention.

In the end, we do think NCIS: Sydney benefited from a couple of other things, as well — with there being so little scripted content on the air this fall, it is automatically going to lift other new shows that are coming on board. Also, it had a pretty good timeslot, one that ironically used to belong to the original show back in the day. All of this contributed to where things stood.

Will some of this convince CBS to actually keep airing NCIS: Sydney down the road, even after all of the other shows are back? It is fair to wonder that, but at the same time it’s not a huge concern for now. The first season is short, and will be over by the time the flagship show and some others are now back on the air.

Will the show be able to keep things up?

We imagine that the ratings will drop slightly in episode 2 but at the same time, we do think it’s going to more than justify a possible season 2 down the road. Much like every other show in the franchise, the plan here is clearly for there to be multiple other seasons down the road. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

