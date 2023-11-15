Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3: What’s with the rocks?

As we prepare ourselves to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 on MGM+ this weekend, why not discuss rocks for a moment?

Sure, we recognize that the idea of discussing this may feel rather strange if you haven’t seen the show yet — after all, we’re talking about rocks! Yet, at the end of the day, these are key to the central mythology given that they seem to be the main reason why Aster (Lena Headey) is at the Beacon in the first place. What exactly do they really mean? Clearly, they are worthwhile enough to take some sort of risks in order to acquire — even if said risks are rather dangerous.

Ultimately, whatever these rocks do, they are valuable enough to make the mysterious organization QTA willing to take big risks. Remember the mysterious group that turned up in episode 2? They could be tied to them in some way, as well.

The #1 thing we wonder about is if these minerals actually contain something that could turn the tide of a war; or, potentially start one. Are they going to be able to be used for good or evil? That is certainly another thing that for now, we do have to think a lot about.

When are we going to learn answers on these rocks?

Well, of course it would be great to get some more information on them sooner rather than later but in reality, a certain amount of patient may be required here. Just remember for a moment here that this show still has a lot of story to tell here, and why Aster is so intent on being at this beacon could be a reason to keep watching. The same goes for the development of her relationship with Halan (Stephan James). Is there a way that they can trust each other?

What do you think the rocks really mean on Beacon 23, and do you think we are going to learn more soon?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

