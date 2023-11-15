NCIS: Sydney season 1 premiere: A Gibbs reference!

We had a feeling that the NCIS: Sydney season 1 premiere would have at least some references to the other shows in the franchise. In particular, we got one within the first 15 minutes of the show tied to its most famous figure: Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Just in case you needed a reminder that a lot of these NCIS agents on the show probably either know or have trained other each other, Michelle Mackey (played by Olivia Swann) used a line in the premiere that sounded very much like “It’s better to seek forgiveness, than ask permission.” As many of you may know, this is Gibbs’ rule #18. We do think that the writers have done a great job of making the franchise feel like a unified thing, no matter where they are.

Is Gibbs almost a deity-like figure within the NCIS world? Well, we will at least say this: He’s certainly a legend who has developed a code for how to do the job. That’s something that has been clearly passed around.

Now, moving forward, the real question that you have to wonder here is what’s going to happen when it comes to characters possibly appearing on-screen here from other shows. We do think that this is something that the series is striving for at the end of the day but, of course, it’s going to be tough. It is really hard logistically to bring actors to the other side of the world while they have another job! It would probably have to be something that is scheduled out far in advance.

At the moment, the best thing that we can really say here is that NCIS: Sydney is clearly wasting no time in its efforts to be a part of the greater franchise world. Let’s hope that there are more callbacks moving forward.

