NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Snakes in the Grass’

Following the big premiere on CBS today, do you want to know more about NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 2? Let’s start by saying this: We don’t blame you! There is a lot of great stuff to look forward to here, and we are excited to see the writers dive more into it.

After all, if you love this show, there are a lot of familiar echoes to the other spin-offs in here. Yet, there is also going to be more of a spirit of collaboration than before. This is something that has to happen here given that NCIS does not have jurisdiction in the area, which means that working here is a far more collaborative effort.

Want to learn a little bit more all about what you can see from here? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Snakes in the Grass” – When a Navy compliance officer is found dead in a waterhole from a snakebite, the team works to uncover the origin of the rare deadly taipan that is uncommon to the area where the officer was discovered, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Nov. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Over the course of the season…

Of course, be prepared to learn more about characters all across the board, but also a little bit more about Australia. Because the show was made by Australians, there is a real attention to detail here. For those who don’t know, there are a ton of snakes down under, which really makes this a perfect story that we are going to see here in episode 2.

