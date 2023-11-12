NCIS: Sydney season 1 video: Olivia Swann, cast on what’s ahead

In just a matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of NCIS: Sydney over on CBS. Want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead?

If you head over to the official NCISverse Twitter, you can see Olivia Swann and many other cast members describe what makes this show stand out amidst a rather crowded field. Remember for a moment here that the Sydney-based show is going to be very-much different in how it goes back cases. NCIS does not have jurisdiction in other parts of the world, so they are going to have to collaborate with local authorities. That means a slightly different approach to crime-solving, and there will be a lot of exciting ideas that come along with this.

Swann looks be your primary entry point into the show here as Special Agent Michelle Mackey, who will be doing her best to thrive in what is a totally different environment. She could be the entry point in which we are able to see the rest of the world.

In general, this video also gives us a pretty clear indication of how this show, despite its unique setting, is going to be tonally similar to what you have seen across other parts of the franchise. You are still going to have some reasons to laugh and, beyond just that, some chances to be legitimately surprised. This could be very much the same sort of franchise show you already know and love.

The biggest question we have

How well will this series premiere? After all, remember that this was originally not meant to air regularly on CBS at all, but that part of the plan was changed due to the industry strikes.

