Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 video: Ben, Hannah reunite

We’ve known for a little while now that this week’s Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 was going to deliver something special. After all, Ben is going to end up running into a familiar face from the past in an entirely new leap!

If you head over to Den of Geek, you can see more of what we’re talking about here as Raymond Lee’s character ends up running into Hannah Carson (Eliza Taylor) at Princeton in 1955, years after he previously encountered her and sent a suggestion her way for her to head to the university. Of course, what makes this complicated is that since Ben is leaping into a different body each time, she wouldn’t recognize him … and how do you even go about trying to explain this? That makes things even more complicated.

Yet, as he explains here with Jenn, there is absolutely something strange about the fact that for the second time, he finds himself in a spot here where he is seeing the same person. Is Ziggy trying to tell him something? The producers have already confirmed that Hannah is not a time-traveler, so he is simply encountering her at a different point in her life.

If there was a question that we would be wondering about right now, it’s simply this: Does Ben end up interfering with history through his interactions with her and as a result of that, does he end up making the world better or worse? These are the things that at least for right now, we are seemingly meant to wonder about.

We don’t expect all of the answers within this Quantum Leap episode, as that feels a tad too optimistic. However, we totally do envision a possibility here where there are some breadcrumbs laid and story set up that could be paid off further down the road. As a matter of fact, this is the very thing that we are hoping for!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap now, including other details on this episode

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







