Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 promo: Eliza Taylor returns

For those of you who are not entirely aware at the moment, you are going to have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6. The next installment, titled “Secret History,” will not be airing until November 15.

Is it still going to prove worth the wait? This is where, at least for the time being, we are cautiously optimistic. After all, some of the early previews for what lies ahead here signal that we could be seeing the return of Eliza Taylor as Hannah Carson!

Now, we should go ahead and note that we have been expecting the actress back for this episode for a while — even before we saw the first promo. After all, the setting for this hour is 1955 Princeton, and it seems to dovetail quite nicely from what Ben advised Hannah to do back earlier this season. He will now be looking to stop an extremely dangerous nuclear threat, and we do wonder how involved some of Hannah’s work could be in a lot of what’s happening.

In general, we don’t think it is necessarily unfair to call Hannah a catalyst in much of everything that is coming down the road this season. While she may not be a time-traveler, remember here that Taylor is a series regular for a reason. We have every reason in the world right now to think that there are significantly larger plans for her future on this show; we just have to wait and see what they are. She could end up dramatically changing the future! Did Ben set up a butterfly effect that he will have to work in order to undo? That is something that you should wonder about at this point.

Of course, beyond all of this we absolutely are hoping for an action-packed installment that does have a number of surprises in it across the board.

Related – Get more news on Quantum Leap season 2 and the schedule ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Quantum Leap season 2 episode 6 when it airs?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







