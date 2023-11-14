For All Mankind season 4 video: The facts about Mars

Given that season 4 of For All Mankind is taking place in part on Mars, doesn’t it make sense to loop in some people who are actually experts on the subject? We tend to think so! With that in mind, we’re pretty happy with the latest video released by the folks at Apple TV+.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video in which Garrett Reisman, a real-life astronaut who serves as a technical consultant for the show, breaks down some myths that exist with both Mars and spaceflight in general. He talks about the planet’s atmosphere, temperature, whether or not space is cold, and a number of other things. Above all else, he explains it in a way that makes it easy to understand even if you are not heavily into science fiction or space travel.

Just in case you were ever wondering how the producers and writers were able to keep things as accurate as possible, people like Reisman, plus their own research, contribute a lot to it! While there is of course a sci-fi element to the show, it is grounded in history and reality in a way that many other space shows are not. After all, nobody is moving around here at light speed and there is a real emphasis put on just how long it takes for advancements to be made and for people to travel from one place to another. It’s a part of the reason why Miles’ mining job would be a two-year commitment, something that was touched on heavily in the premiere.

As For All Mankind continues to expand outward, who knows? Facts and pieces of information like this could prove to be all the more important.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

