Our Flag Means Death season 2: More BTS video fun!

Just in case you wanted yet another reason to smile when it comes to Our Flag Means Death season 2, we tend to think we have it today!

If there is one thing that we’ve long known about Leslie Jones in particular, it is that she is one of the best social-media follows ever. Her commentary is exquisite and almost always funny, so who doesn’t love that she’s captured a lot of videos of the cast dancing down in New Zealand during season 2 filming?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

If you head over to her Twitter, you can see a compilation she put together of herself, Taika Waititi, and so many others shaking their groove thing and having a good time. While we’re sure that there were some long days on set here, at the same time everyone seems to have really enjoyed themselves. This is a band of pirates who we like to think have become a real family, and it is one of the reasons that we would love nothing more than seeing a potential season 3 surface at some point down the road.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, let’s just say that it’s very-much up for debate at the moment. The odds of it happening are entirely based on what Max wants or doesn’t want, and we tend to think that they as a crew are a pretty touch group of people to read. They will support fandoms on one side, and then Warner Bros. Discovery will do something crazy and cancel a movie before it is even available to either air or stream.

Our best advice? If you want to see a season 3 happen, remember to stream all of season 2 in its entirety, and tell your friends to do the same!

Related – Get more news now when it comes to Our Flag Means Death and its season 3 chances

Do you want to see more of Leslie Jones on Our Flag Means Death season 3, if it happens?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







