Our Flag Means Death season 3: Max exec on possible renewal

Is there going to be a third and possible final season of Our Flag Means Death over at Max? The demand seems to be there. However, at the same time the folks at the streaming service are not ready to commit here one way or another.

We’re not going to pretend to be surprised by this, as a lot of streaming services out there like to be patient when it comes to what they want to do with some of their shows. Still, this may be frustrating for those out there who want instant gratification, or to get some more episodes with Blackbeard and Stede out as soon as humanly possible.

Speaking to reporters today (per TV Insider), here is what HBO and Max CEO / Chairman Casey Bloys had to say about potentially bringing the series back for more:

“What’s a little bit different in a linear world than here is… how a show performs over a longer period of time than three weeks or something … So we’re figuring out how it’s doing, what it’s looking like.

“It’s certainly an incredibly funny, well done, poignant show. I mean it is a great show. We’re trying to figure out, does it make sense [to renew]? So I don’t really have an answer for anybody at this point.”

We have already heard creator David Jenkins mention that if there is a season 3 down the road, it would likely be the final one. If we don’t get another season for whatever reason, we can at least feel happy that season 2 ended with the main characters in a good place. Not only are Stede and Ed together, but they are going to be working to establish a makeshift hotel together! They are recognizing that the golden age of pirates is coming to an end, and they are working already to figure out whatever else their future could hold.

