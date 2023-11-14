The Voice 24: CORii, Kara Tenae, Kristen Brown’s Knockout Round

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 24 episode, we had a chance to see a focal showdown with Corii, Kara Tenae, and Kristen Brown. What they each bring to the table for Team Gwen Stefani?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off by noting that this was a pretty tough choice given that the three were so different — and yet, really talented in their own ways. Let’s break this down a little bit further, shall we?

CORii, “Ain’t It Fun” – There is no question that Corii can really sing — but was this arrangement a little bit too loud? We don’t think it necessarily gave her the best showcase for her voice, and that’s a shame since we know just how much she is really capable of within the framework of the show.

Kara Tenae, “Leave (Get Out”) – Now, wasn’t this a great throwback son? Also, this was a really cool, modern-day arrangement of the song. Her voice was crystal-clear and her stage present was top-notch. If you are looking for someone who could be great in modern-day pop or R&B, she sees like a great inclusion for it.

Kristen Brown, “This One’s For the Girls” – This is where things get complicated. This was a really great performance from her, but stylistically it was really different from the other two. This is a country vocal and, of course, it really comes down to genre.

If you were asking us which one of them most deserved to move forward in the competition, we would point mostly in the direction of Kara. She had the most star power to us, and seems the most capable of standing out in a crowded field. Gwen ended up agreeing with us! Meanwhile, Kristen was stolen by John.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now, including other performances

What did you think about this Knockout performance to close out The Voice 24 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







