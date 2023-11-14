Ms. Marvel season 2: Iman Vellani hopes for more

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting a Ms. Marvel season 2 at some point in the near future? We don’t think that it comes as much of a surprise that we want one. However, there’s another question worth pondering here and it’s this: Does the disappointing outcome of The Marvels hinder the chances that we get more?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Iman Vellani had to say about the prospects of being able to dive into more with her Disney+ series:

I am patient, and honestly, I hope all the love that Kamala is getting from this movie inspires people to be more vocal about wanting a season two. I would absolutely love to continue this story, and Kamala and her entire community has so much story left to tell. I want to see Bruno [Matt Lintz] again. I want to see Nakia [Yasmeen Fletcher] again, and that’s just me. So it would be really amazing to have a season two, and there’s so many different directions we can go with it.

We will at least say this — it does appear as though Kamala was one of the best-received parts of the movie, and that may make it possible for the show to return, albeit with a slightly smaller budget than what we saw from the first season. Honestly, we could be more than fine about the opportunity for us to see more of the show, and having a lot of money does not necessarily make things better at the end of the day here.

So, for now, the best thing that we can do here is cross our fingers and hope for the best. We do think that Ms. Marvel has the potential to bring more joy to the world of the greater MCU.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ms. Marvel right now, including more talk about the future

Do you think there is a chance that Ms. Marvel season 2 is going to happen at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







