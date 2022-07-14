Ms. Marvel season 1 finale: EP on surprise Captain Marvel cameo

There was some cool stuff that happened across the Ms. Marvel season 1 finale on Disney+ this week, but we know what most people will be discussing — the mid-credits scene. How could they not?

We had a feeling in advance that Captain Marvel would be making a cameo at the end of the show, largely because of The Marvels coming down the road. Brie Larson’s character has an updated costume, and the real surprise came from seeing her in Kamala Khan’s bedroom. Who imagined that would happen? It was a great way for Carol Danvers to be transported straight into the world of someone who loves her dealing — as you’d imagine, it was a lot to take in. (We really appreciate that Larson played it in a fairly comedic way.)

So what did show creator Bisha K. Ali have to say about seeing this moment transpire? Here is what she had to say on the subject to Deadline:

I wasn’t there when it was shot but seeing it was incredible! Also, [Carol’s] new suit looks so good with how it coordinates with Kamala. It was delicious! The joy I felt seeing her standing in Kamala’s bedroom I can’t describe. It was perfect. That’s been Kamala’s place for safety and where she expresses herself. So seeing Captain Marvel standing in that space, there’s just so much joy in that scene.

As for everything else in the finale, including the use of the word “mutation” and the not-so-subtle nod that this gives to the X-Men, Ali of course could say nothing else. We know that the MCU will be looking to incorporate those characters more in the years to come, especially since they finally have the rights to do so.

The Marvels will be in theaters on July 28, 2023, pending any future changes.

What did you think about the cameo from Brie Larson at the end of the Ms. Marvel season 1 finale?

Does it make you more excited for the movie? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

