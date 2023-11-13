Big Brother 25: Cirie Fields, Matt Klotz join Bold and the Beautiful

Following the Big Brother 25 finale on CBS last week, two contestants are going to keep the random Bold and the Beautiful tradition alive.

For those unaware, over the past several years a number of popular houseguests have guest-starred on the daytime drama, a way for them to capitalize on houseguests’ popularity and generate more views and buzz online. Often, these are houseguests who fare reasonably well in AFP voting, and this time is no exception.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Cirie Fields and Matt Klotz (who both finished in the top 3 for AFP, losing in the end to Cameron Hardin) are taping an appearance today for an episode that will air on December 20.

So what are their roles? Given that Cirie works within the medical field, it makes perfect sense that she’d fulfill a similar role on the soap. Per the aforementioned website, she is playing Dr. Martin, described as “a physician who provides consult to her colleagues Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Dr. Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) on a patient they are treating.”

As for Matt, he is taking on the part of Matt, an employee of “fashion house Forrester Creations who works alongside RJ (Joshua Hoffman), Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Zende (Delon de Metz).” There’s clearly a little less known about his role for now.

Any larger takeaways?

Well, we see this as evidence that production and/or CBS would like to use both for other shows down the line, though we tend to think that Cirie has zero interest in ever being in the Big Brother house again. It wouldn’t shock us at all if Matt ends up competing for The Challenge down the road, especially since he’s going to be back into training soon as a swimmer.

