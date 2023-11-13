Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Is Alicia really dead?

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 did its best to claim to answer a big question on Alicia — or, so they claimed.

Is the character really dead, as some of her fervent supporters emphatically claimed? Or, is there something deeper or even more sinister to this story? We do tend to think, at least at this point, that the answer is a little more complicated.

Ultimately, we would not be surprised if this is an instance where people tend to think that Alicia is dead when, in reality, that is not actually the case. They may be misinformed, or it is better for the fanaticism that they are showing that she is. Or, they could have been shown a body that they were led to believe was Troy’s for whatever reason.

Or, their entire, almost-religious approach to the character’s fate may be for an ulterior motive — whether it be setting a trap or having them come across as allies to Madison and others.

Here is our main verdict on this subject

Until we actually hear the producers for Fear the Walking Dead come out and confirm something for themselves on this subject, we have a hard time believing much of anything else. How could we? This is clearly an instance of there being more to this story and, obviously, the producers wanting to keep things under wraps as long as they can.

In the end, the good news here is simply that we are going to have answers sooner rather than later, given that there is a two-part finale coming in just one week. It feels like that will answer the matter once and for all.

What do you think about the latest proclamation that Alicia Clark is “dead” on Fear the Walking Dead — do you believe it?

