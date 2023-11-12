Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 promo: Will Troy die?

Based on the promo we have now seen for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 11 over on AMC, it is easy to draw conclusions. What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, let’s just say that Troy Otto may be getting closer and closer to meeting his demise. Or, at the very least this is what Madison wants.

One of the things that we’re seeing Kim Dickens’ character struggle with already is how to maintain her humanity while, at the same time, also struggle with a few major obstacles that are right in front of her. One of the biggest is how to handle her thirst for revenge with her mission to protect PADRE … and also look for Alicia.

There is nothing in the preview for what lies ahead in episode 11 that makes us think, at all, that there is going to be total peace and resolution. Is there a chance that Troy dies? We’d presume so, but there’s a lot that could come as a result of that. We’re going to see over the course of this episode just how intense things get, but we imagine that the show has spared some of their biggest action set pieces for this part of the season. Why wouldn’t they?

In the end, we just wouldn’t be surprised here if Fear the Walking Dead delivers something full of carnage and violence in episode 11, only to end the series in episode 12 with something a little more personal and emotional. We honestly don’t have any idea how they are going to give you closure to every storyline under the sun, mostly because there have been so many different ones that have been set up over the course of time. This is a really tall order, and it could be a struggle to figure that out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

