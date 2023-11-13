The Gilded Age season 2 episode 4: See Booker T. Washington

If you saw the promo last night for The Gilded Age season 2 episode 4 on HBO, there is one thing you should know already. Booker T. Washington is going to play an important role in the story ahead!

One of the things that we know about the HBO series is quite simple: The have a real interest in working to incorporate historical figures here and there into their otherwise fictional narrative. They are not out to rewrite events that happened in that time; rather, the goal is to frame many of them in a particular lens. The Russell family, for example, is meant to reflect a lot of real-life people of a certain class in New York City.

Let’s get back to Washington for a moment. His story is going to be tied into what is going on with Thomas Fortune and Peggy Scott, as the two are invited to tour his new school in Tuskegee. For Peggy in particular, she recognizes that this is a great opportunity; with that being said, she is also aware that this will also bring her into a part of the country that she has never before seen. The journey could prove educational and also challenging in more ways than one.

For those curious, Michael Braugher is going to be playing Washington within The Gilded Age. We don’t expect him to ever be a major part of all stories moving forward, but that is mostly because Washington has very much his own history to shape and create. He can’t be around all the major characters on this show without it starting to become more realistic.

Still, we are curious about how this journey will impact the long-term future of Peggy on the show in particular — there are many stories left to tell this season, and that is without even considering the chances of a season 3.

