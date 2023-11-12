SEAL Team season 7: Will filming begin soon?

For everyone out there hoping to see a SEAL Team season 7 over at Paramount+, let’s just say we have good news! All indications are that production could be kicking off before the end of the year, especially when you remember that the SAG-AFTRA strike is now over.

We should note, of course, that filming dates are often fluid and are subject to change. However, we have reasons to think that over the next several weeks, David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast should be back at it. For starters, production was originally supposed to begin earlier this year, right around when the writers’ strike was happening. That meant that a lot of the story was ready way back when and with the WGA strike done for over a month now, we tend to think creatively that things are pretty locked in. At this point, it is really just about making sure that the sets are prepared and that everything is going to run as seamlessly as possible.

So what will the story be for the next chapter of SEAL Team? We tend to think that a good chunk of it is going to begin in the aftermath of the season 6 finale, which of course saw the future of Bravo Team in danger. While we’re not sure that Jason’s unit will function forever, we also have a hard time seeing it shut down right now. Instead, there are more missions that it can run and more challenges for everyone to tackle away from deployment. This show has always presented a full picture and we don’t think that’s going to change.

Now, for those wondering about a potential premiere date, here is what we can say — if the show does start filming this year, we’re hoping for a late spring or early summer release. The good news for SEAL Team is that it doesn’t take an extremely long time to film, or edit together after the fact.

