Bosch: Legacy season 3: Is there anything that should change?

As so many of you may know already following the season 2 finale, there will be a Bosch: Legacy season 3. You don’t have to worry about that!

With this being said, of course there are still some other things that you need to wonder about, with one of the biggest ones being simply tied to making the most of the series’ success. That includes a big question that we have to wonder about in regards to Freevee — are you going to air the next season a little differently than you did season 2?

One of the things that we still struggle to understand at this point is the decision to air the first four episodes of season 2 all at once. After all, you can argue that it created a situation where the show was over in a month, and it likely didn’t get as much of a chance to stay in the public consciousness. Why not stretch things out further, given that you know viewers are going to stick with it? We also think that it allows each episode a chance to stand out a little bit more than what we got in season 2.

For the time being…

Let’s just say that we don’t think the folks at Freevee have decided how they want to air the remaining episodes. They likely know they have time and by virtue of that, they have the ability to be patient. The first order of business, especially on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike, is that they have a chance to get a lot of these next installments in the can. Fingers crossed that this is going to be something that happens early on next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

