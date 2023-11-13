Virgin River season 6 filming: Where is stands post-strike

As we move towards the end of the year, doesn’t it make sense to want more news about Virgin River season 6 at Netflix? We tend to think so, especially with season 5 being so successful already.

Now, it is important here to note that there are still two more episodes to come before this current season wraps up, but that is not going to stop anyone behind the scenes from looking ahead. We know that the writing process is underway on this latest batch of episodes, so where do things stand moving into the new year?

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, you can theoretically say that Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and the rest of the cast could be theoretically back on set in the relatively near future. Will that happen?

Well, let’s just say that for now there’s probably not going to be that much of a rush to get everyone back in British Columbia. After all, remember here that Virgin River is not one of those shows that takes a long time to make and with that, there will be of course a lot of opportunities to get the cast and crew back to work in time for it to premiere at some point in 2024.

At this point, the most important thing here is probably that we see season 6 in roughly the same window that we got season 5. This show is not a Stranger Things or one of the super-expensive series that Netflix has in their catalogue; instead, this is one of those programs that benefits a lot from being an annual event. We don’t think that there is all that much of an incentive that comes from moving away from this.

So, for the time being, let’s just prepare for the two-episode holiday event at the end of the month, and hope it brings us plenty of cheer.

