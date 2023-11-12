Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: A tragedy…

There are a couple of big things we can say at present when it comes to Hotel Portofino season 2 episode 6. Where should we start? Well, how about by diving into the fact that this is the finale!

If you have watched any British drama over the years, you are well-aware of how impactful and emotional some of these can be. We tend to think that the creative team is going to create something here that puts your jaw on the ground — but at the same time, also makes it so that you are very much eager for more from this world. We know that there is some more great stuff coming; it is simply the matter of when you get a chance to see it.

Want to get a few more specifics about what makes the Hotel Portofino season 2 finale so important? Well, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future. Bella acts decisively to salvage her investment in the Hotel Portofino, but at what cost to her relationships and those of her children? Just when things seem to be going Bella’s way, tragedy strikes with dire consequences for one member of the family.

Let’s be honest here — doesn’t it make sense that we’re getting a finale themed all around the future of the Hotel? We’re not sure that there was another way that the season 2 story could end, at least at the moment.

Above all else, let’s just go ahead and hope that there isn’t anything too insurmountable here for the family as we move forward. Shattering losses can be really hard to deal with, but we still believe that this story is going to do its best to be reasonably optimistic in tone. After all, we know that so many people watch for the escapism!

