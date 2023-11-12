Is The Winter King new tonight on MGM+? Season 2 hopes

Is The Winter King new tonight on MGM+? We would love nothing more than to dive head-first into this world again, but are we really going to get that opportunity?

Well, this is where the bad news does come into play. As of this writing, nothing has been made official as of yet when it comes to The Winter King season 2. While we are hoping that we’ll be able to see more episodes down the road, the future remains unclear and it is up to the streaming service to better determine the future.

If there is one thing that we can say as a possible sign of hope, it is this: This is absolutely a show with more story to tell. The producers have opted to give us an approach to King Arthur’s story that is more drawn out; that way, we are further invested in the entirety of his story and not just some highlights around the Holy Grail. It has been incredibly effective so far, and the only thing really working against it is the oh-so-simple fact that a lot of people out there don’t even know the show exists. We hope that this changes at some point, but we know that MGM+ is still a rather under-the-radar streaming service for a lot of people out there.

If you do want to ensure that we get a season 2 at some point, the best advice that we can offer is simply this: Not only should you stream The Winter King season 1 with regularity, but tell your friends to do the same! Work to spread the word! MGM+ actually has a great roster of original shows right now; in addition to this one, you also have Billy the Kid, FROM, and the brand-new series Beacon 23 that features Lena Headey from Game of Thrones.

Hopefully, we will get news on a season 2 before the end of the year; the best thing that we can do is cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Do you want to see The Winter King season 2 happen at MGM+ down the road?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

