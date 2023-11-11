Only Murders in the Building season 4: Impact of strike ending

We know that an Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming to Hulu and, of course, we are super excited about that. How can we not be?

Now that we’ve said that, though, it feels right to wonder another question, as well. How close are we to the start of production? The writers are already back at work and earlier this week, it was announced that the SAG-AFTRA strike is coming to a close.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Now, of course it is definitely worth mentioning that we are inching closer to the start of production, and it is great to know that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez can start talking about the series once more. However, none of this means that cameras are going to start rolling on Monday night.

After all, it is important to remember the following: Behind the scenes, there is still more writing that needs to be done! The room hasn’t been open that long, and we tend to think that we are at least two months away from the cast reconvening in New York (at the earliest). If production can get started this winter, then there will be a chance to see a summer / fall 2024 premiere.

As for what lies ahead…

Just remember for a moment how things concluded at the end of season 3! We have a new mystery in the death of Sazz Pataki that we are excited to see explored. That is especially the case given that this time around, it is easy to speculate that it could be Charles who was the intended victim. This season could be a chance to dive really deep into his past, and there are a number of things about him that we do not know that are, to be frank, worth knowing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Only Murders in the Building season 4 — who could be returning?

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







