Upload season 4 renewal: How long will we be waiting?

Following the season 3 finale on Prime Video, we tend to think that you have to be curious about a possible Upload season 4. How can you not be? The third season ended in a pretty fantastic fashion, and at the same time also set the stage for so much more. After all, it seems like one of the two Nathan Browns has been wiped out of existence, and the question here comes down to which one.

As you would imagine, this is going to create quite a predicament for both Nora and Ingrid; unfortunately, there’s still no guarantee that we’re going to get another chapter!

For the time being, though, we’re not someone who is going to go around and start pressing any panic buttons. Based on where things stand right now, we have every reason in the world to think that an Upload season 4 is going to happen, and this is really just a matter of when we are going to get it.

So why hasn’t it been greenlit yet at Amazon, given the show’s massive popularity? We tend to think that it has a lot to do with the fact that the streaming service still has to direct things through all of the proper channels and take their time. Even if they know that they are bringing the show back for more, this still is not something that there is any real reason to rush.

Our expectation for now…

Pending some last-minute jaw-dropper, we do tend to think that we’re going to hear about an Upload season 4 by the end of the year and then from there, it will premiere when we get around to either late 2024 or, more than likely, the first half of 2025. We’ve come to expect a bit of a break between seasons of this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Upload right now, including more on the finale cliffhanger

What do you most want to see when it comes to Upload season 4 on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







