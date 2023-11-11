Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 video: A reunion

As we prepare to see Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 10 on AMC tomorrow, are you ready for a reunion? Well, let’s just say that this could be a particularly awkward one when the dust settles.

Following the events of this past episode, Dwight, Sherry, and June are going to make their way back to PADRE and while there, they will run into Victor Strand. Is he happy to see them? Let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit awkward…

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of what lies ahead with these three characters, largely as June challenges Strand over Troy Otto’s daughter. She feels like this is going to be enough to set the stage for a pretty violent showdown, mostly because of what a parent will be willing to do for the sake of their child. She then accuses Strand of simply masquerading as a dad to Klaus, and Victor of course does not take that altogether well.

We do think that this scene is a pretty example that if a lot of these people learned to speak to one another better, things would probably end up working out in a more peaceful way. However, things never tend to be that easy within this universe and this is yet another example of that very thing. Instead, we’re just watching everyone continue to have trust issues, mostly dictated by everything that has happened in the most.

Whether it happens in this episode or not, it feels fair to say that Troy is about to wreck havoc. He claims to have killed Alicia; will he take someone else out?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

