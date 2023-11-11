Doctor Who video: Countdown to ‘The Star Beast’

In just two weeks, can you believe that Doctor Who is finally going to return — and with one of the most-anticipated episodes ever?

If you are a longtime fan of the franchise, we probably don’t even have to say what makes “The Star Beast” so special. We are talking here, after all, about a story that is bringing David Tennant and Catherine Tate back, let alone one that will also contain some other Easter eggs from start to finish.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that is largely about counting down the weeks until we get to see the series back. One of the biggest questions that we have at present is what makes Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor different from the Tenth one that he played in the past. Personally, we tend to think that he will just be an evolved version, after everything that we have seen from the character through the past few regenerations. Eventually, we know that he will become the Fifteenth iteration played by Ncuti Gatwa.

In all honesty, there is one thing that we know already that we want to see, and it is a mirror of what we had during Tennant’s final scene as the character in the past. If you recall, the Tenth Doctor had a gut-wrenching regeneration where he claimed he did not want to go. Nonetheless, he did, and he turned into Matt Smith. This time around, it would be rather fulfilling to see him accept his fate and move forward — a way to further celebrate everything David brought to the show.

After all, for us personally it was Tennant’s first reign where we saw a lot of US viewers really start to take note of Doctor Who as a series, even if the popularity increased more during the Smith era.

