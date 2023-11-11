NCIS: Hawaii season 3 filming start date revealed

For everyone out there excited to see NCIS: Hawaii season 3 back in production, we’ve got great news to share today!

In an interview on Entertainment Tonight this week, star Noah Mills revealed that tentatively, the plan is for the spin-off show to be back in the swing of things on December 4. Initially, it seemed as though this was going to be a week later than the flagship NCIS, but it is possible that the main show will also shift back to that date. We wouldn’t be shocked at all if the two series do the same number of episodes, largely because that’s what makes the most sense logically.

If there is one important thing to remember this season, it is simply this: We probably aren’t going to get a ton of crossovers. Because of the AMPTP dragging their feet so long to end the SAG-AFTRA strike, we tend to think that schedules are going to be compressed as much as possible to ensure that a lot of episodes are going to get done. Also, the writers have been forced to create scripts largely in a bubble ever since the WGA strike ended. If we have any surprises on this front, we’ll be 100% surprised.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can say here is that the new season is going to be full of some of the same action that you’ve come to know and love, but potentially some more people you are familiar with in a recurring capacity. One franchise name expected to be featured is LL Cool J, who signed on to make some appearances as Sam Hanna back at the end of season 2. We’re of course also hoping for more great stuff on the Lucy – Whistler front; when could we get closer to the two making another step forward in their relationship?

Above all else, we’re just happy that there’s a fair deal and the cast, moving forward, can get back to doing some of what they do best.

