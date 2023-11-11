Dancing with the Stars 32: How long will Harry Jowsey last?

We’ve made it another step closer to the Dancing with the Stars 32 finale and one thing definitely remains a surprise: Harry Jowsey is still there. The former Too Hot to Handle cast member has made it far longer than anyone would have expected, especially since we wouldn’t have thought he was immediately popular with the show’s core demographic.

Before we dive further here, we should take a moment to indicate why he’s done as well as he has. First and foremost, it is tied to the fact that he and his partner Rylee Arnold have had a strong social-media presence for weeks, and have leveraged that really well when it comes to getting people interested in them away from the ballroom. That does bring more attention to their routines at the same time. We also know that Rylee comes with her own audience, as well, thanks to her older sister Lindsay Arnold, a Dancing with the Stars pro in her own right.

So how much longer can Harry make it, given that he is far and away the worst dancer left? We don’t think he’ll be finale-bound here, but is there a chance that he outlasts an Alyson Hannigan or Barry Williams? Crazier things have happened, but we don’t see him breaking into the main core of Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, or Xochitl Gomez. They have been the favorites for a little while now.

One thing that we will note for Harry is that he was actually better in the “Gangnam Style” group routine than he was the rest of the season, and that sign suggests that maybe he’s not letting himself have enough fun out there the majority of the time. He needs to be able to let go of the pressure and the negativity, and really just try to enjoy the moment. He’s not the best and won’t be, and all he can really do is try his best.

Related – Get some teases for Dancing with the Stars 32 Whitney Houston week

How long do you think that Harry Jowsey could last on Dancing with the Stars 32?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







