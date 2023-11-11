Chicago Med season 9: Great news on filming already?

If you are excited to see Chicago Med season 9 over on NBC, let’s start by noting you are far from alone! The medical drama will be back in the new year and while we know it’s been a long time since the show was on the air, the writers are back to work and hopefully, that means some great stories are being prepared.

So what can we say now about the start of production? Well, let’s just say that it goes a little something like this. According to a report from Deadline, we are going to be seeing the series get back into production when we get around to the end of the month. That means that the door could be open for a late January premiere! Whether or not that happens, of course, is going to come down to what the powers-that-be over at the network want.

Also, remember this: It is almost certainly a guarantee that you are going to see the premiere of the entire One Chicago franchise happen at around the same exact time. There’s no reason for them to do anything otherwise.

We’ve noted this in the past, but the situation with Chicago Med in particular is different from the other shows for some rather specific reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that you don’t have the same sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger here that you do elsewhere within the franchise. We tend to think that the top priority here moving into the new season is rather simple, as it is going to be seeing how you handle the exit of Dr. Will Halstead from the show. You could promote from within; or, there is a chance that a new lead will be brought on board the show.

No matter what, rest assured that there is a lot to be excited about here!

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago Med right now, including other discussion on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







