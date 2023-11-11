Quantum Leap season 2: Great news on the filming front?

As we prepare to see the remainder of Quantum Leap season 2 on NBC starting on Wednesday night, why not look far ahead?

For those of you who are currently unaware, the filming schedule for the time-travel drama this year has absolutely been atypical. In anticipation of possible strikes at the start of the year, we saw production on the latest episodes kick off all the way back in the winter. Reports indicate that nine episodes were done before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and it seems as though production is going to be starting back again soon.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the cast and crew could be reconvening on the other side of the strike by the end of the month, which will help to get the home stretch of this story done as soon as humanly possible. The benefit of this is rather simple since it will allow there to be less of a hiatus between the end of episode 9 (most likely closer to the end of the year) and whatever we could be getting moving into episode 10. There are only 13 episodes planned for this season, so it should not take too long in order to wrap everything up.

Is there a chance at a big cliffhanger at the end of season 2? Let’s just say that the most likely answer to the question is yes. This is one of those shows where you want to stay guessing at just about every turn, and the best thing that we can do right now is cross our fingers and hope that there will be a season 3.

For the time being…

Remember that you’re going to want to watch Wednesday’s episode live, especially since it may serve as a way to get some big answers on Hannah Carson and her role in the long-term story.

