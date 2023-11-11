For All Mankind season 4 episode 2: ‘Have a Nice Sol’ run time

As we do prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV+, why not have a chat about run time?

After all, one of the things that we’ve certainly come to know with the space opera at present is that it can very much vary when it comes to episode lengths. While some stories hover a little bit closer to the 45-minute time that feels relatively standard within the TV space, some others feel almost like feature films. Take, for example, the one at the end of season 3.

So what are we looking at entering “Have a Nice Sol” in just a handful of days? Think along the lines of 52. This is what Apple TV+ has already confirmed, and it is our hope at the moment that we’re going to see a LOT of important content crammed in here. Take, for starters, what the next move is after the asteroid accident led to the death of Grigory. We know that there is going to be an investigation into what happened and beyond just that, also a chance to learn a little bit more about what’s going to happen when it comes to Danielle. After all, she is going to potentially take the job to head back out to space, especially as there is a need for new leadership out there.

Meanwhile, we’re curious to learn a little bit more when it comes to the story of newcomer Miles, who seems to be the fresh set of eyes we’ll have a chance to view the story through. What is it like for someone to effectively give up two years of their life to take part in this sort of mission? How will they view the whole operation? We are very much curious to learn.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

