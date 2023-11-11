Magnum PI season 6 hopes: Weekly billboard trend continues

Even though there is no new episode of Magnum PI season 5 on NBC this week, the tradition of hyping up a potential season 6 keeps going!

As we have reported here in the past, one of the great things that we have seen this fall are the weekly billboards that are going up in Times Square. This is, of course, in addition to ones that have been up in other parts of the country, or even an airplane banner flown out on the West Coast. These fans are as passionate as they come, and we’ve seen time and time again that they will have their voices heard.

So where can you see the latest billboard as a part of the season 6 campaign? All you have to do is head over to the link here now! (For those wondering, this billboard will also return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.) This serves as a great reminder that the fans are going to keep fighting as we await the final five episodes of the season; we’re also in a spot now where the cast can also promote further following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We imagine that the next several weeks are going to be the loudest that we’ve seen the fandom in months, and that is very much a good thing.

Of course, if there is one unfortunate thing to report, it is that there are going to be a lot of hiatuses coming up. There is obviously the one this week but beyond the November 15 episode, there are ones on both the 22nd and 29th. This means that we’re going to get a pretty steady run presumably in December, and we hope to have more to share on those soon.

For now, our suggestion is to keep #SaveMagnumPI trending, stream the show on Peacock (or past seasons on Freevee), and of course watch live if you are able. Every little bit helps when it comes to getting NBC to reconsider their decision to end the show.

