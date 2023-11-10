Magnum PI season 5 episode 16: Who is Sam Bedrosian?

There may be a few questions to wonder entering Magnum PI season 5 episode 16, but here’s a big one: Who is Sam Bedrosian? Well, there’s a chance that he could become a significant foil for both Magnum and Higgins moving into the remaining episodes first season.

Before we dive too much deeper into this piece, let’s just confirm something that we consider to be pretty darn important at present: Sam is the character played on the NBC show by none other than Better Call Saul alum Patrick Fabian. This is a guest spot we’ve been eagerly awaiting for a while just because of our love for Howard Hamlin and what he could end up bringing to the table here.

If you head over to the official Twitter account for Magnum PI, you can get another tease (plus a first-look photo) suggesting that Sam is certainly going to have some interactions with both Magnum and Higgins moving forward. As for what he will bring to the table with some of those, that is where the mystery now lies. We are talking here about someone who certainly appears to be well-dressed and is within a nice office. Sam could be some sort of corporate schemer, someone out to hire Magnum and Higgins, or of course an eventual threat.

The most important thing to remember through it all, though, is that Fabian is not going anywhere in the immediate future. This is a recurring arc, which means that we’re going to have a good chance to dive more into this character rather soon.

