Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 spoilers: A pro surfer stops by!

Just in case you were wondering about some guest stars for Magnum PI season 5 episode 16, here is something to be excited about!

This week, the folks over at NBC have confirmed some of the people who will be appearing on the November 15 installment “Run with the Devil,” and one of the more notable names here is none other than pro surfer Malia Manuel. She will be playing herself, just in case there was any confusion about that. Just based on the history of surfing itself on this show, it’s not exactly hard to figure out how she will fit in to the larger story.

As for what else we can say about episode 16 right now, this installment is also going to feature the debut of Patrick Fabian as a recurring character, one we will describe more in another article coming soon. Meanwhile, you’ll also have a chance to see Suzy over the course of the hour, just in case you were hoping to check in on the character and Rick after they got back together earlier this fall.

As for who else we are hoping to see…

The simple answer here is Mahina, mostly because we could be seeing another story about TC’s love life. We are hoping that they can find some sort of way to make things work, but we know already that this is not going to be an altogether easy thing for them to accomplish. TC still has to find a way to rebuild her trust, which is not going to be easy after he’s ghosted her on multiple occasions.

As for some other romance, of course we’re hoping to see more in the way of Magnum / Higgins moments … though that should be a given at this point.

