Magnum PI season 5: Good news for cast as actors’ strike ends?

While there may not be a new episode of Magnum PI on NBC tonight, is there still something to be excited about in the near future?

Well, let’s go ahead and get into this here first and foremost: The SAG-AFTRA strike has reached a tentative end! This does leave the door open that we’re going to be able to see more promotion from the cast in the near future. That’s something that they have been unable to directly do — you may have seen a couple of actors recently on Entertainment Tonight, but they were unable to directly reference the show that they are on. Moving forward, there is a chance that this could change.

We know that this has been a frustrating time for a lot of people out there, with actors and TV industry workers at the top of the list. This was all about them getting a fair share so that moving forward, everyone will have a bigger piece of the pie. It was almost about protecting them from AI, much in the same way that it was during the WGA strike.

Do we think actor promotion could help the show’s ratings or a season 6 campaign? We do think it’s possible, but it’s also best to take a somewhat cautious approach here, as well. The most important thing is seeing what NBC will want or need with the strike winding down. They could always change their mind and after that, we will have a chance to see if things shake out in a slightly different manner with some other prospective homes.

Above all else, let’s just celebrate tonight the fact that actors can get back soon to doing what they love, while also knowing their futures are a little more secure.

