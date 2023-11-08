Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC, season 5 episode 16?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC? After so many great stories, is the momentum for the series about to continue?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is where we do have some bad news to share — the series is about to be off the air for a week due to a Presidential Debate. The idea here is that it is going to be back on November 15 with a new installment titled “Run with the Devil.” From there, we are likely going to be stuck with another break on November 22 and November 29 due to some holiday-themed programming. There are still four episodes to come after the November 15 one, and those could populate a good bit of what you seen over the course of December.

If you do want to get a little more story-centric insight right now, we suggest checking out the Magnum PI season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

11/15/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins agree to help a teenage Amish boy who has traveled to Hawaii in search of his runaway sister. Rick sets out to find TC a date to the Marine Corps Ball.

Doesn’t this seem like a story that is worth waiting for? Well, when it comes to the case we’re getting something totally new when it comes to Magnum and Higgins, and of course we’re pretty stoked about that. To go along with it, though, we’re equally curious to learn more about TC’s romantic life and if this story at all can bring him back to Mahina. We know that he cares about her, but there’s also a lot of lost trust here. This is not something that is going to be easy for him to replace. We’ll still be pulling for them, though, just like we’re also pulling for the opportunity to see a season 6 down the road despite the current cancellation.

Related – Be sure to get some other Magnum PI news, including some of the latest about Magnum and Higgins

What do you most want to see moving into Magnum PI season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







