Ink Master season 15 episode 5 preview: Brand-new teams?

As we do prepare for Ink Master season 15 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, the following should not shock you — things are going to be changing yet again within the world of the competition!

So, what’s happening this time around? Well, after a few episodes of reasonably stable teams, we are now seeing them all shake up once more. Given that there are eight people currently left, this means that one of the judges is still going to have two people, but how will this be determined?

In a lot of ways, the decision for the show to even do this (or, at least act like you are doing this) is rather strange. Just remember for a moment here that all of the contestants already had a chance to pick their judges, which led to the extremely top-heavy Team DJ since many of the top-ranked artists went with him. None of them at this point have been eliminated, but is it possible that they would be soon? You can argue that this move is being done to balance out things a little bit more.

Ultimately, though, the teams don’t really matter since there is just one winner at the end of all this. The most important thing coming up is simply that there are going to be some extremely challenging tattoos and with that, there’s always a chance that a favorite could fall by the wayside. One thing that is very clear this season already is that there are a lot of people with discernible weaknesses, such as a history of not doing a lot of color or black-and-gray tattoos. If there is one thing we know about this show, it is that they will exploit said weaknesses whenever they can.

For now, we’re just prepared for almost anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Ink Master season 15 right now

What do you most want to see moving into Ink Master season 15 episode 5?

Who are you rooting for at the moment? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







