Ink Master season 15 episode 4 preview: A huge twist ahead?

As we prepare for Ink Master season 15 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, what exactly can you expect?

Well, just like you would probably think, we are at a spot here where there are a lot of various twists and turns coming. Just think about what the preview hinted at! Is there a chance for an eliminated artist to come back, or for someone from another season to join? For now, we’re not ruling out anything for one simple reason: The sheer number of people who are left.

Let’s put it in relatively simple terms for a moment. There are currently nine people who are a part of this show. Meanwhile, there are still seven episodes left in a ten-episode season. Unless you do a non-elimination round somewhere, we would enter the finale with only two people left. Do you really want that to happen?

One other thing that we will say is that someone needs to find a way to take DJ Tambe’s team now a peg, and fast. Many of the better artists from the start of the season chose him, and that has translated to there being all four of them still in the competition. Meanwhile, Nikko only has two whereas Ryan has three. The field is getting whittled down fast, but we can at least say that we’re enjoying what we are getting on the show so far in terms of the cast.

Do we wish that the show had longer runs like we had in the Paramount Network / Spike TV version? Sure, but we do like the uncensored nature of it on Paramount+ and we’re glad that it seems to be well enough to be back after its streaming debut all the way back in season 14.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Ink Master season 15 right now, including the cast

What do you most want to see moving into Ink Master season 15 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here if you want to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







