Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 8 promo: Katie Thurston returns

Next week on Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 8, are you ready to see Katie Thurston back in the world of Bachelor Nation?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that the former lead is just the latest in a line of past stars to stop by over the course of the season, as we have already seen Charity Lawson and Hannah Brown. Now that we’ve said that, you are going to be disappointed if you think that she is actually going to be sticking around — much like the other Bachelorette cameos, this is a brief experience that could shake things up, or at least give someone a date card.

(One other thing to remember: Katie is on FBoy Island this season. There’s no real way for her to leave Paradise with a relationship here.)

The majority of the drama, based on the promo, that comes with Katie’s arrival will be what it means for Blake Moynes, who has had a steady relationship with Jess for a good chunk of the season. Katie mentions to him that if she could go back and redo a lot of things, she would — but that doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to get back together with him. Blake mentions that the two haven’t really been in tough in years, so that’s another part of this that could make it interesting.

No matter what the end result of Katie’s appearance is, it’s clear that the producers know what they are doing — keeping things messy amidst what is a pretty wild season of the show. There are at least some stable relationships, but that doesn’t mean that even those are going to last when the dust actually settles here.

