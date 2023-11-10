Bosch: Legacy season 3 spoilers: EP on Honey Chandler’s DA run!

As we do get ourselves prepared to see Bosch: Legacy season 3 down the road, Honey Chandler’s story is bigger than ever! Doesn’t it have to be after everything that we’ve had a chance to see in season 2? At one point, it looked like the character was about to be behind bars. Now, we’re excited to see that she’s running for District Attorney.

Obviously, this move is going to represent a pretty significant change for this character but at the same time, it’s a chance that she’ll do a really good job in the role. The challenge here, of course, is one of politics given that there are so many angles that go into taking on such a gig.

In speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is some of what author and executive producer Michael Connelly had to say about the plans for Honey’s future:

Writers know the most important thing is to pivot. We want to take characters in new directions. That’s the key to sustaining a show and an audience. So here’s this attorney who is a constant antagonist to the seats of power. Now she wants to be in the seat of power. I think that’s a pretty cool storyline. We’re just hashing it out now. Because of the strike, we’ve lost about five months. So, it’s early on with what’s going to happen. I can tell you right now we don’t know if she wins or loses, but we’re delving into the politics now of “Money” Chandler. Again, it’s fresh and interesting.

Our hope is that even with some of the delays, the third season of Bosch: Legacy is going to have a chance to film at some point in the winter of next year — and if that happens, we’re excited to hopefully still see it back in the fall! It definitely feels like, if nothing else, there is still room to explore SO much more for the entire ensemble.

What do you want to see from Honey Chandler moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

