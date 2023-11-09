Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date hopes at Freevee

Following the season 2 finale today on Freevee, what better time to think about a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date? Obviously, we’d love nothing more than to see the series come back on the air, but we just have to wait and see when that is going to happen.

For the time being, though, the first thing that we really should say here is quite simple: The Titus Welliver drama is 100% coming back. You don’t have to worry there! It was renewed all the way back in the spring, so it has been clear for a good while that you are going to see more of it. Now, it is largely a question of when it will actually come back.

Due largely to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it is fair to wonder if we are going to be waiting a little bit longer than we were for season 2. However, the series may have gotten somewhat lucky here in regards to timing. With the writers’ strike now over, the creative team can go ahead and work on the next chapter of the story. From there, it really comes down to whether or not the cast will be able to film in the first few months of next year. If that happens, we’d say that there’s at least a chance season 3 launches on Freevee next fall.

Of course, we also would not rule early 2025 out, either. Remember that even if Bosch: Legacy wraps up filming at a time that makes it available for launch in the fall, we should also note there’s a chance it airs later than expected. The needs for the streaming service will matter more than anything else; they are the ones with the show and with that, they can decide whatever they think makes the most sense when it comes to the schedule.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

