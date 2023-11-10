Upload season 4: Show EP on renewal chances after finale

Following the enormous Upload season 3 finale on Prime Video, it 100% makes sense to want a season 4, and as soon as humanly possible.

So, does this mean that we’re going to get it? Not necessarily, as there are still a handful of things that need to be figured out. Nonetheless, we are pretty excited right now about where things stand. The show has been popular on the streaming service for quite some time, and the story in the finale was obviously crafted for some sort of renewal after the fact — how can there not be after some of what we’ve seen? At this point, we just want to know which Nathan Brown is still alive, and which one was vanquished amidst Horizen purging of their past “mistakes.”

Speaking on the subject of the show’s renewal odds to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Greg Daniels had to say:

Well, they say they’re extremely good, but it seems to me that there is a certain bureaucracy involved in such a large company. I always am pushing them to just announce it. Like, “It’s going to happen. Why don’t you just announce it?” and they’re like, “No, we’ve got to go through the whole process.” So we’ll see.

Our feeling is that something more will come out on the future before the end of the year, and that will allow us a better chance to start preparing for something more in earnest. There are obviously a lot of questions that need to be answered now, given that either Nora or Ingrid is going to be heartbroken. Then, there is also the question about what’s going to happen with Luke and Aleesha after that kiss — are things about to turn into something more, or was that a one-time thing? We’ll have to wait and see.

