For All Mankind season 4 premiere: Is Grigory dead?

Of course, it goes without saying here that we wanted nothing more than to see some happy moments on the For All Mankind season 4 premiere. Yet, this is not always an altogether happy show. We’ve known that plenty over the years!

At the center of this big episode, there was in fact a big tragedy, one involving a mission to bring an asteroid closer to Mars. What we saw, in the end, was the death of Grigory, who perished in the midst of the mission. What happened up in space is going to be a focal point of almost everything moving forward. Doesn’t it have to be?

Of course, Ed Baldwin is going to find himself at the center of everything, and he also finds himself in space for a longer period of time as a result of it. He can’t leave in the midst of all the uncertainty on Mars, which led of course to some disappointment from Kelly, Alex, and the rest of the family. (Does Ed really want to go home? That is another big question here.)

The biggest takeaway that we have here

Honestly, it’s something that we knew on multiple occasions before this. We’re looking here at a show that has no real interest letting anyone breathe easy.

As for what else happened over the course of the premiere, we saw the asteroid mining program stalled, Margot has indicated that she is eager to help, and it does appear as though Danielle could be coming out of retirement. We certainly didn’t think that that she would be able to be out of the space world for long! Even though Danielle doesn’t work for NASA anymore, it doesn’t matter.

